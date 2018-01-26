India is celebrating its 69th Republic Day today. It is for the first time when leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are present as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations taking place at Rajpath in Delhi. To mark the beginning of the celebrations, PM Narendra Modi along with the three service chiefs paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi.

As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, 10 ASEAN leaders are witnessing the Republic Day 2018 parade as Chief Guests in the National Capital today. With around 23 tableaus displaying India’s vivid culture and tradition, its a day when India showcases its military might, achievements in various fields and represent the true spirit of democracy to promote its values and need in the current global scenario. In order to mark the Republic Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi along with the three service chiefs paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti. It is for the first time when leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are present as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations taking place at Rajpath in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of ASEAN nations will together grace the 69th Republic Day celebrations amid display of various where tableaux to showcase India’s vivid culture and tradition.

11:45 AM: For the first time, BSF motor-cycle women team ‘Seema Bhawani’ led by sub-inspector Stanzin Naryang display their skill at the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

11:15 AM: The Assam tableau at Republic Day parade, tableau is based on a traditional mask used in religious dances and drama in Satras(Vaishnava monasteries) and Namghars(Prayer halls).

10:47 AM: The Akash weapon system of 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Air Field), led by Captain Shikha Yadav and Captain Mohammad Yunis Khan on display as Republic Day parade underway.

10:40 AM: Weapon locating radar SWATHI. An indigenous radar which can simultaneously track upto seven targets on display as R-Day parade underway.

10:29 AM: As the Republic Day parade is underway in the national capital, a display of Brahmos Missile System of 881 Missile Regiment takes place. It is the only Super Sonic Cruise Missile presently available in the world.

10:20 AM: Take a look at ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the RepublicDay parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment

10:00 AM: Celebrating the 69th Republic Day, saints unfurl tricolour at Magh Mela in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

09:55 AM: AshokaChakra being awarded to Late Air Force Commando JP Nirala, who lost his life in Bandipora encounter. President Kovind presents award to JP Nirala’s mother and wife.

