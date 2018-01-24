Bharat Parv will be celebrated at the Red Fort, after the performances by Indian military bands and cultural troupes from various states on Republic Day (January 26-31). The highlights of Bharat Parv include the display of Republic Day Parade tableaux, multi-cuisine food court, craft mela, cultural performances from different regions of the country and a photo exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity. The Festival will be organised by Ministry of tourism.

Performances by military bands and cultural troupes from various states will add more flavour to the public celebrations from January 26-31 at the Red Fort here, after the Republic Day Parade, where ‘ will be organised. The highlights also include the display of Republic Day Parade tableaux, multi-cuisine food court, craft mela, cultural performances from different regions of the country and a photo exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity. The festival, to be organised by the Tourism Ministry, will be open to the public — who will have to carry identity proofs — for free from 5. p.m. to 10 p.m. on January 26, and from noon to 10 p.m. from January 27-31, an official statement said.

“The objective of organising the event is to generate a patriotic mood, promote the rich cultural diversity of India and to ensure wider participation of the general public,” the statement said. “The cultural performances include choreographed folk-tribal dances and music arranged through the North Zonal Cultural Centre as well as performances by cultural troupes from different states,” the statement said. Regional cuisine from across India will be available at the food court, which will also have street food stalls set up by the National Association of Street Vendors of India, and stalls by Institutes of Hotel Management and the Indian Tourism Development Corporation.

“The craft mela with 50 stalls will showcase the diverse Indian handicrafts, arranged by the state governments and Ministry of Textiles through the office of the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts,” the statement said. There will be “Theme State Pavilions” where each state will showcase their strengths along with tourism products. “The DAVP will set up an exhibition on the theme ‘Naya Bharat Hum Karke Rahenge’. Live cookery demonstration area will be set up within the food court to promote cuisines of different states,” it added.