President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved 390 gallantry awards and other Defence decorations for the Armed Forces personnel and others on the 69th Republic Day. The awards include one Ashok Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, among others. Ashok Chakra has been awarded posthumously to Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala, a Garud commando of the Air Force, who died fighting terrorists in Bandipora of Jammu and Kashmir in November.

Kirti Chakra has been awarded to Major Vijayant Bisht of the Army, who led an ambush in Chorgali forest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri district killed two terrorists and saved the life of another soldier during an ambush. The Shaurya Chakra winners include posthumous awards to Sergeant Khairnar Milind Kishor, who was killed in an anti-terrorist operation in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, Corporal Nilesh Kumar Nayan, who was deployed with Rashtriya Rifles in counter-insurgency role in Bandipora district and died in action.

Two CRPF COBRA commanders – Assistant Commandant Vikash Jakhar and Sub-Inspector Riyaz Alam Ansari – have also been awarded Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, for anti-Maoist operations. They belonged to the 209th Battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a special CRPF unit raised for conducting intelligence-based jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations.

Others include four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 49 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 86 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), three Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 38 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 121 Vishisht Seva Medals.