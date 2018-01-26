January 26 marks anniversary of one of the most important and historic occasions of India – Republic Day. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect and an inchoate Union of India was officially transformed into a resolute Republic of India. The talisman at play was Dr BR Ambedkar, who put in three years of unabated and arduous efforts to formulate the biggest Constitution in the world. When Republic Day was declared, it was a day of sheer importance but with time, its value has waned in everyday life of people and it has become more of an annual occasion.
The Constitution of India grants civil liberties, which are called Fundamental Rights, to its citizens and are so powerful that even the Parliament cannot override them. Dr Ambedkar drew inspiration from the constitutions of at least 10 different countries and ultimately compiled a law book, both in Hindi and English, consisting of 448 articles, 12 schedules and 98 amendments. Let’s pick out the leaves of importance for the Indian citizens from the supreme law book of India:
- Right to Equality: One of the chief Fundamental Rights granted to an Indian citizen, where he is given equality before the law. It prohibits any kind of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. It also guarantees equality of opportunity (public employment) to everyone irrespective of aforementioned factors.
- Right to Freedom: Another extremely important right bestowed which makes sure the freedom of speech and expression, freedom of assembly without arms, freedom of association, freedom of movement throughout the territory of our country, freedom to reside and settle in any part of the country of India and the freedom to practice any profession.
- Right against exploitation: It prohibits exploitation of the weaker sections by individuals or the State like human trafficking, forced labour and child labour.
- Right to Freedom of Religion: According to the law book, India has no official religion and hence, it fundamentally guarantees Indian citizens the freedom to preach, practice and propagate any religion of their choice.
- Cultural and Educational Rights: It grants any section of the society the right to conserve and develop their distinct language, script culture and prevents the State from imposing any external culture on them. It also prohibits discrimination against any citizen for admission into any educational institutions on any grounds.
- Right to Constitutional Remedies: It enables the citizens to move the Supreme Court of India in order to seek enforcement or to protection against infringement of their Fundamental Rights.