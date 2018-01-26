Republic Day is celebrated with full vigour across India on January 26 of every year but by the end of the day, the celebrations get over and people forget the significance of it and what it means in their everyday life. On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect giving birth to the Republic of India, which meant a freer and less complicated civil liberties.

January 26 marks anniversary of one of the most important and historic occasions of India – Republic Day. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect and an inchoate Union of India was officially transformed into a resolute Republic of India. The talisman at play was Dr BR Ambedkar, who put in three years of unabated and arduous efforts to formulate the biggest Constitution in the world. When Republic Day was declared, it was a day of sheer importance but with time, its value has waned in everyday life of people and it has become more of an annual occasion.

The Constitution of India grants civil liberties, which are called Fundamental Rights, to its citizens and are so powerful that even the Parliament cannot override them. Dr Ambedkar drew inspiration from the constitutions of at least 10 different countries and ultimately compiled a law book, both in Hindi and English, consisting of 448 articles, 12 schedules and 98 amendments. Let’s pick out the leaves of importance for the Indian citizens from the supreme law book of India: