On the eve of the 70th Republic day, the government awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to former President Pranab Mukherjee, RSS ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh and Assamese singer, lyricist, musician Bhupen Hazarika.

Republic Day 2019 honours: On the eve of the 70th Republic day, the government awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to former President Pranab Mukherjee and posthumously to RSS ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh and Assamese singer, lyricist, musician Bhupen Hazarika. Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the awardees and highlighted their contribution in their respective fields to the society. Remembering Deshmukh, PM Modi said his stellar contribution towards rural development showed the way for a new paradigm of empowering those living in our village.

Invoking Bhupen Hazarika and his contribution to music, the prime minister said he popularised India’s musical traditions globally. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to July 2017.

Before this, Pranab Mukherjee was a senior leader of the Congress party and occupied several ministerial portfolios during the UPA-1 and UPA-2.

Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as Sudhakantha, was a great singer, lyricist and filmmaker from Assam. Hazarika was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award – India’s highest award in cinema – in 1992.



Nanaji Deshmukh, known for his contribution in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance, was a leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The songs and music of Shri Bhupen Hazarika are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. He popularised India's musical traditions globally. Happy that the Bharat Ratna has been conferred on Bhupen Da. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More