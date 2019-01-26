Republic Day 2019 LIVE updates: Indis is celebrating its 70th Republic day today. The national capital is all set to witness another massive event that celebrates the India unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest for the day. The vibrant tableaus and spectacular parade are among the highlights of the day. The Republic Day marks the formation of our Constitution that was framed in 1930 but came in effect from 1950.

Republic Day 2019 LIVE updates: It is January 26, 2019, and India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day today. The day marks the formation of our Constitution that was framed in 1930 but came in effect from 1950. Every year, the Republic Day is celebrated across India with all the passion and excitement. Once again, the national capital is embellished in the tricolours, all set to witness another massive celebration. A colossal crowd of people gather around the Red Fort Grounds to be a part of the majestic parade that begins from Vijay Chowk and continues to exhilarate spectators untill it reaches the Red Fort grounds. In its way, it also covers the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

The celebrations start with Prime Minister of India laying a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. This year, it is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will grace the Republic Day celebration with his presence as the Chief Guest for the event. From the vibrant tableaus to the spectacular parade, the Republic Day celebrations showcase the unity in diversity and cultural heritage that lies in every particle of India.

Meanwhile, the security has been tightened across the national capital to avoid any mishap. Over 3,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure safe and secure conduction of the event.

Here are the LIVE updates on Republic Day 2019 celebrations:

