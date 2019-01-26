Republic Day 2019 LIVE updates: It is January 26, 2019, and India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day today. The day marks the formation of our Constitution that was framed in 1930 but came in effect from 1950. Every year, the Republic Day is celebrated across India with all the passion and excitement. Once again, the national capital is embellished in the tricolours, all set to witness another massive celebration. A colossal crowd of people gather around the Red Fort Grounds to be a part of the majestic parade that begins from Vijay Chowk and continues to exhilarate spectators untill it reaches the Red Fort grounds. In its way, it also covers the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.
The celebrations start with Prime Minister of India laying a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. This year, it is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will grace the Republic Day celebration with his presence as the Chief Guest for the event. From the vibrant tableaus to the spectacular parade, the Republic Day celebrations showcase the unity in diversity and cultural heritage that lies in every particle of India.
Meanwhile, the security has been tightened across the national capital to avoid any mishap. Over 3,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure safe and secure conduction of the event.
Here are the LIVE updates on Republic Day 2019 celebrations:
BJP President Amit Shah has unfurled the national flag at the party office in Delhi. Besides him, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have unfurled the national flag too.
Crowds gather for the Republic Day 2019 parade at Rajpath
Crowds gather for the Republic Day 2019 parade at Rajpath in Delhi. President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest at the parade today. The celebrations will start with Prime Minister of India laying a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.
Celebrations of the Republic Day across the nation
More than 3500 students gathered to create large portraits of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the eve of Republic Day in Pune. Besides this, arrangements have also been made in the national capital as it is all set to host the huge celebrations today.
Karnataka: Visuals from Lalbagh Republic Day flower show
Visuals from Lalbagh Republic Day flower show that started today; marking the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The flowers show houses a recreation of his cottage in Wardha Ashram, Rajghat, models of the three monkeys, glasses made of millets & sculpture of Dandi March.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station dazzling in tricolors on the eve of Republic Day 2019
The entire nation has been decorated in the tricolours to celebrate the 70th Republic Day of India.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Municipal Corporation Building, and Mantralaya illuminated on the eve of Republic Day2019.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley congratulate people on the Republic Day
Finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in New York for his medical treatment has also extended his wishes on the occasion of 70th Republic Day. In his tweet, Jaitley said that every January 26, people across the country rededicate themselves to the ideal and causes of republicanism and nationalism.
PM Narendra Modi extends wishes on 70th Republic Day
PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the nation on the 70th Republic Day. He took to his Twitter handle to congratulate people. This year, it is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will grace the Republic Day celebrations with his presence as the Chief Guest for the event.
सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं।
जय हिन्द!