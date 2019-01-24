Republic Day 2019: India will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The parade scheduled for the big day will witness many first this year. Along with showcasing its newly-acquired artillery guns, the veterans of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army will be making their presence felt at the event. This will be followed by a display of women power in Indian Army.

The occasion of Republic Day celebrated on January 26, is just around the corner and like every year the annual parade has a lot to offer. Among many firsts in the 70th Republic Day parade, Indian army will be projecting its arms strength to the world leaders by displaying its newly acquired artillery guns including M777 A2 ultra-light howitzers and K9 Vajra self-propelled guns manufactured under the Made In India campaign. This will be followed by a display of women power in Indian Army wherein women officers will be leading the all-male teams, performing daredevil stunts as a part of Army’s motorcycle team and much more.

Shedding further light on the showcase of military power, Major Gen Punia said that projects that are still under trial namely Medium Range Surface to Air Missile and Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle are also in the line to be showcased at the parade along with surface mine clearly system and a 32-transport flying on biofuel.

He added that army veterans who were a part of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army will also mark their presence at the parade. An added feature would be a martial tune named Sankhnaad that has been specially composed for the big day.

Displaying the women power of Indian Army, Major Khusbhoo Kanwar will be leading the country’s oldest paramilitary force i.e Assam Riffles with an all-women contingent for the first time. This will be followed by an all-male contingent of Army Service Corps led by Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi.

Captain Shikha Surabhi, on the other hand, will be headlining a team of 33 men riding on a total of 9 bikes in a pyramid formation. Performing a stunt on a moving bike, Cpt. Shikha will salute South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the chief guest of Republic Day parade this year.

