Republic Day celebrations: Yesterday, President Kovind gave a clarion call to people to perform the sacred "act of voting". He also emphasised that this year's polls should be seen as a "once-in-a-century moment" that will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century.

K-9 Vajra, originally known as K9 Thunder, is on display on Rajpath.

Republic Day celebrations: India displayed its military might at Rajpath on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day today (on Saturday). Apart from that, the parade highlighted women power and paid tribute to the Azad Hind Fauz for the first time. Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani, who killed 6 terrorists and laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir in November 2018, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award. Wani’s wife and mother received the award.

In his R-Day speech on Friday evening, President Kovind gave a clarion call to people to perform the sacred “act of voting”. He also emphasised that this year’s polls should be seen as a “once-in-a-century moment” that will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century.

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF ) exchanged sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts, at Fulbari, at Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal on Saturday.

Here are the highlights of the Republic Day celebration in New Delhi:

– Republic Day marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

– The country celebrates 70th Republic Day today.

– The first Republic Day parade was held at Rajpath in New Delhi in 1995.

– This year’s Republic Day parade is a tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is our R-Day chief guest. Mahatma Gandhi had close ties with South Africa.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated National War Memorial in New Delhi as a mark of respect for the 22,600 Indian soldiers killed in various wars and operations since Independence. On Wednesday, Modi had inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at the iconic Red Fort to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary.

– All women contingent of the Assam Rifles took part in the parade today.

– ‘Abide with me’, one of the favourite songs of the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was played at the R -Day parade.

– At least 17 tableaus with theme Gandhi took part in this year’s parade. Indian Railways also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150 birth anniversary.

– Parade 2019 witnessed the inclusion of K-9 Vajra and M-777 howitzer guns. K-9 Vajra, originally known as K9 Thunder, is a South Korean self-propelled 155 mm howitzer manufactured in the country by Korea’s Hanwha Land Systems and L&T. The M777 gun system is an American Ultra Light Howitzers that has been developed in the country by BAE Systems in partnership with Mahindra Defence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative.

Visuals of the K-9 Vajra-T, a self-propelled howitzer, commanded by Captain Devansh Bhutani #republicdayindia pic.twitter.com/czufPJMQBK — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More