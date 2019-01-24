Delhi Metro spokesperson said that the restrictions are imposed due to security reasons and as per the instructions from the Delhi Police in the wake of Republic Day. The police conducted a security check on the metro rail networks. The DMRC spokesperson also said that the services will be shut down only on Violet and Yellow lines of the Delhi metro.

Delhiites will have to do without Delhi Metro on January 25 as the metro services will be temporary shut down on Friday and they will resume in the national capital late on Saturday. The decision has been taken keeping security precautions in mind in the wake of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The announcement was made by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday. DMRC stated that the parking lots at all the metro stations will stay closes from 6 am to 2 pm on January 25 and on January 26, a number of metro stations will have entry and exits closed between 6 am to 12 pm.

At Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations, the entry and exit gates will be shut down from 6 am to 12 pm while the Central Secretariat metro station could only be used as an interchange station during this period. Entry and exits will be closed between 8 am to 12 pm at the Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk Metro stations.

Delhi Gate, ITO, Jama Masjid and Lal Qila metro stations on the Violet line will remain open, only some of the entry and exit points will remain closed and will resume services after the mentioned time interval. Gate no. 1, 4 and 5 will be closed at Delhi Gate. Gate no. 3, 4 and 6 will be closed at ITO and 3, 4 at the Lal Qila metro station will be closed during this period.

