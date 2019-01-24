Republic Day 2019: On January 26, the Republic day of India is celebrated with high enthusiasm and a large number of Indian flags will be seen on the streets, at the top of the buildings, and many government organizations and schools will have a flag hoisting ceremony in order to celebrate the Republic day of India. Amidst the celebrations and colours, one symbolic thing that can be seen everywhere on the Republic Day is tri-colour.

January 26 marks Republic Day in India and every year on this day, there is a wave of celebration witnessed across the country. There are parades, kite-flying, people on the streets in colourful dresses and what not. The entire country comes together to commemorate the iconic day when the Indian Constitution came into effect. Amidst the celebrations and colours, one symbolic thing that can be seen everywhere on the Republic Day is tri-colour. Let’s take a jog down the memory lane and learn a little about the Indian National flag.

The present Indian tri-colour flag was adopted on July 22, 1947 and became the official flag of the dominion of India on 15 August 1947. The term tiranga in India is mostly associated with the Indian National flag. Previously the Flag of British India was the only official Indian flag of India. The first version of the flag was hoisted on 7 August 1907 by Bhikaji Cama at the Green Park in Kolkata. However, the initial version of the flag failed to draw enthusiasm and interest from the people of the country and thus, the development of the second version of the flag began. Every colour on the Indian flag has a different meaning. The saffron colour band on the top of the flag indicates the strength and courage of the country, the white coloured middle band indicates peace and truth along with the Dharma Chakra or Ashok Chakra in the middle and the last green band indicates the fertility, growth of land. The Dharma Chakra has 24 spokes and it symbolises the “wheel of law” situated in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by one of the greatest Indian emperors of all time Ashoka in third century BC. It is also known as the Ashok Chakra which indicates that life is in motion and death in solitude. According to the law, the flag is to be made of khadi, a special sort of handcrafted cloth which was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi. The manufacturing procedure and other specifications of the flag are finalised by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission, who holds the right to manufacture the flag, allocate it to the regional manufacturing organisations. Flag Code of India governs the usage of the flag and different laws related to the national emblem.

