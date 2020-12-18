Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar in his eight-page letter to the farmers highlighted that majority of the farmers in India were happy with the centre's three new agriculture laws.

As the deadlock between centre and farmer unions robustifies, Prime Minister Modi delivered an hour-long address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi slammed the opposition parties by saying that he folded his hands in front of the political parties as he requested them not to mislead them.

Prime Minister tried to explain to the farmers that the recent agriculture laws of the centre would reform the Indian agriculture sector in their best interest. He also reiterated that these laws have been passed after years of discussions.

Towards the end of his speech, PM said restated that the benefit of the farmers was their topmost priority but still if the farmers had any concern, they would bow their heads in front of them and would listen to what they had to say. Debunking certain rumours, Prime Minister also compared his government’s agriculture report card with that of the previous government.

Also read: Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa denounces iPhone factoy violence, says such things should not happen

Also read: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi set to meet rebel leaders in Cong top brass tomorrow

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday tried to reach out to the farmers through an emotional letter. Prime Minister Modi also made an appeal to the farmers to read Tomar’s letter as he tried to bridge the gap between farmers and union government in his letter by restating that Minimum Support Price (MSP) was going to continue.

Tomar, in his eight-page letter to the farmers, highlighted that majority of the farmers in India were happy with the centre’s three new agriculture laws. Further in his letter, he said that the unrest in the country around the farm laws is a result of some confusion created by a section of people for their own interests based on falsehoods.

In a bid to deal protests of the farmers and right to move freely of others, the Supreme Court on Thursday raised the idea of putting the contentious farm laws on hold at the moment. The top court maintained that farmers’ right to protest cannot infringe others right to move freely.

Additionally, while addressing the Delhi Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore the copies of centre’s farm laws and passed a resolution against the laws. Kejriwal also made some repulsive statements during the assembly as he said that the centre’s new agriculture laws were made for BJP’s electoral funding and not for the farmers, he said that he could not betray the farmers.

Also read: WB Assembly Elections 2021: MHA summons 3 lPS officers, asks them to report by 5 pm today