Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday tabled the Bill for 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the general category. During the discussion, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said that the Reservation Bill is not right and will be struck down by the Supreme Court later. He also demanded the reservation for the backward to increase by 68%.

M Thambi Durai, during the debate, said that Father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar was humiliated, despite being highly skilled, on the basis of his caste, that’s why the forefathers of our Constitution took social justice as a criteria and not the economy.

The AIADMK leader asked the government to increase the Backward quota to 68%. He said that since 50% limit has been constitutionally amended so the reservation can be extended without limits.

“There are enough government schemes for the poor. This reservation bill which you are bringing will be struck down by the Supreme Court,” M Thambidurai said.

