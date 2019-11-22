CSB bank IPO is set to launch on November 22. Let's have a look at 5 facts of the Kerala-based bank before you subscribe.

CSB bank will launch its initial public offering for subscription on November 22. The initial public offering of the CSB bank will close on November 26. CSB Bank, which was known as the Catholic Syrian Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks of our country.

Earlier, the lender had to be listed by September, as per the regulations of the Reserve Bank of India, but the bank said the process has been delayed due to some problems in the course of action.

Here are five things that one need to know before subscribing:

The Kerala-based bank has set the price of shares at Rs 193-195 apiece. The bank likely to raise Rs 410 crore offer while its current investors are the likes of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

The bank will list the shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange.75% of the total share will be listed for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) whereas remained 15% are kept aside for non-institutional investors and 10% for retail -investors.

The initial public offering of the CSB Bank will conclude on November 26. as per the brokerages, the tentative date to finalize share allotment is December 2, 2019, while the date for listing is December 4.

The CSB bank has a strong position in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The bank has a total of 13 lakh customer base until September 2019. It has 290 ATMs spread across the country with 412 branches.

CSB bank had a healthy profit of Rs 44.27 crore in the last six-month period as of the list released on September 2019. It has faced a loss of Rs 65.69 crore in FY19 whereas it posted a loss of Rs 127.09 crore in FY18. CSB bank’s net interest income has stood at Rs 279.52 crore in the first six months of FY20, which is a decrease from FY19’s net interset income – Rs 439.95 crore.

