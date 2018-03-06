The Tibetans in India have cancelled two main events of Dalai Lama that were to be held in New Delhi to mark 60 years in exile of the spiritual leader. This move by the administration is being seen as an attempt to normalise relations between India and China which has been under fire for a long period of time now. Tibetans around the world revere Dalai Lama for his spiritual teachings and consider him a cultural icon.

India’s Tibetan refugee community and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has cancelled its two main events that were to be held in New Delhi to mark the 60 years in exile of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Sonam Dagpa, the spokesperson for CTA confirmed the shifting of the Thank You India event and the cancellation of the prayer meeting that was to be held at Rajghat. The announcement was done following the Indian government’s note asking senior leaders and government functionaries to stay away from any event planned by the Tibetans to observe 60 years in exile of Dalai Lama to India. The note emphasised that it was a “very sensitive time” for India’s relation with China. The inter-faith prayer at the Gandhi Samadhi in Rajghat was to be held on March 31 and the ‘Thank You India’ event was to be held at Thyagaraj Sports Complex will now be held in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on April 1.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India’s position on Dalai Lama was clear and consistent. “Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by people of India and accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in the country”, MEA said. According to the sources, The Tibetan administration was planning to invite former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju among others for the event at the Thyagaraj stadium and Rajghat. The attempt by the administration can be seen as an attempt to normalise relations between India and China which has been under fire for a long period of time.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to replace Rs 5 crore bulletproof Mercedes Benz with a new Rs 7 crore bus

Tibetans around the world revere Dalai Lama for his spiritual aura and consider him a cultural icon. He has travelled the world, attending mediation conferences, giving speeches in educational institutions and parliament. He received Nobel peace prize in 1989. China considers him a despised troublemaker. Chinese administration has vilified him as “wolf in monk’s clothing” who seeks to destroy the country’s sovereignty by pushing for independence. On the other hand Dalai Lama claims he does not advocate independence but wants autonomy that would allow Tibetans to maintain their cultural, language and religion under China’s rule.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia allows Air India flights airspace to fly to Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu

ALSO READ: Mix reactions! Twitter emerges as battleground after statue of Vladimir Lenin allegedly bulldozed by BJP supporters

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App