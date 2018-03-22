As the Facebook data breach scandal burst forth, Congress President Rahul Gandhi flagged the Bharatiya Janata Party over Twitter for dodging from the killing of 39 Indians in Iraq. Restating the allegations against the Congress, the BJP affirmed that the data firm was involved in Rahul Gandhi's social media campaign and there had been various meetings too based on this aspect.

As the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica gained light after media reports revealed that it harvested personal data of Facebook users, newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi was quick to throw barbs at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday, March 22. He said, that the current ruling regime was inventing the story in order to ‘divert’ people’s attention from the killing of the 39 Indians in Iraq, as the BJP was caught lying on the matter. Soon after the Facebook data leaks scandal burst forth, both the Congress and the BJP accused each other of using the service of Cambridge Analytica in order to influence elections in India.

Restating the allegations against the Congress, the BJP affirmed that the data firm was involved in Rahul Gandhi’s social media campaign and there had been various meetings too based on this aspect. At a press conference, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that CA had been managing the social media campaign of Rahul Gandhi and had also held meetings in this regard.

Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2018

According to media reports, a Facebook associate was involved in a mammoth breach of user’s information to allegedly influence elections in the United States and the UK. The firms’ services were used in the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections and the India partner of the CA’s parent company allegedly worked with 3 major political parties: Janata Dal(United), BJP and Congress. However, the Congress party has denied the allegations and said that the BJP and JD(U) had engaged with the data firm in 2014 elections.

