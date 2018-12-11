The result of the assembly election in five states today is the first-ever concrete achievement of the fifth generation of the Nehru dynasty. Rahul Gandhi is the clear winner. It has been his exclusive victory. He was sailing against tide. The distance between Modi and Rahul Gandhi has narrowed some. Lingering effect of demonetisation, GST’s implementation and BJP’s questionable political strategy to “ignore” the "Rafale attack" of Congress has contributed in it.

The results of very important state of Madhya Pradesh has not arrived, yet. But, few things can be said about the trends that are emerging.

1. The result of the assembly election in five states today is the first-ever concrete achievement of the fifth generation of the Nehru dynasty. Rahul Gandhi is the clear winner. It has been his exclusive victory. He was sailing against tide. He was ridiculed and he was being watched critically by his own senior leaders. But, he hit road in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and ensured that he was identified with the Congress’ fight in each state against incumbent the BJP.

He surrendered to populist symbolism and hopped from one temple to another, going against grain of his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru. But, for short-term gain he took the risks which paid off. The reset of Congress is due to old leaders is it because of Rahul is matter of nuances. Today, Rahul has told his party cadre that, “Modi and Shah can be defeated. They are not invincible.”

2. He corrected the balance of power between the Congress and the Gandhis and Rahul has now tightened the grip over the party.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered politics in October 2001 when he was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat. Since then he has never been defeated in a bilateral fight against the Congress. Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala or New Delhi defeats were not the result of straight Modi versus Congress fights. In that sense, Modi — who is the strongest challenger to the idea of Congress and its politics — has got a setback, today. For the first time.

4. Today two Hindi-belt states have gone to the Congress party and in MP, Congress is giving BJP run for its money at time of writing of this blog. And two opposite narratives have got sharpened. The ideological divide is complete. Looks so dangerous.

Since Modi came to power there has been the narrative: “Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas” or development of all communities including Muslims. No one community or caste would have the power to veto over another in public affairs. Enough of dominance of western thoughts in New Delhi. All Indians should be under the arch of Hindu nationalism. Giving an emphatic Hindu identity to India and providing for speedy development are not conflicting missions. Being firm is not the same as being an autocrat. Modi is a man of destiny who has arrived to take development to the last mile.”

The other narrative, countering Modi was equally aggressive: “The democratic and ethical quotient of the Modi government is too low. Constitution of India needs to be protected. BJP, its president Amit Shah and Modi are divisive forces, who are creating insecurity amongst the minorities. Modi’s governance culture is hurting institution after institution. There is lots of hype behind the achievements of his government. Demonetisation was disastrous and GST was implemented callously. India is in danger. There is an undeclared emergency.”

Today vote percentages in Rajasthan and MP — where the difference between the Congress and the BJP vote share has been narrow — suggest that the Hindi heartland is vertically divided over these two conflicting narratives. Both views have takers. The final word has not been caste, yet.

5. This well-deserved victory has, however, made Congress’s future course difficult. Modi and Shah excel in handling crises. From 1987 onwards, Modi has shown, many times, that he has the capacity to be flexible, change tracks and make course corrections. Modi and BJP have got their alert call. They are unlikely to ignore it. They are arrogant. But never so complacent to not make repairs to their ship.

6. What beauty the Indian democracy always showcases! At the end of the day it always has given something to all stake holders.

We, the people who are emotional want economic prosperity. We have seen a reflection of ordinary people’s voices in these results. Particularly, farmers have been more assertive than ever and has send message to Modi through ballot boxes.

Large numbers of BJP MLAs and ministers, who were corrupt or arrogant, or both, have been sent home.

The Election Commission has come through with flying colours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has been given a stern message. But their defeats aren’t disgraceful. They have been given a chance to fight for another day.

Why? Some of the Saffron voters who have drifted away have gone to the so-called non-stake holders in the game — to the smaller parties and independents.

7. Most importantly, the swing in favour of the Congress shows that they haven’t gained far more than BJP’s loss. BJP lacked enough pull to keep its voters with it but Congress could not push hard enough and take all those dissatisfied voters home.

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be the worried man. His party isn’t united. Agreed there is no mutiny in sight. But the parivar is not one contended family. That human touch within the Parivar is not the same as before.

The “motivational factor” among workers, who were aspiring for Acche Din when Modi’s juggernaut rolled into power, has decreased. Within the BJP, power isn’t percolating down judiciously enough.

9. The idea of a grand Mahagathbandhan hasn’t gained less-than- expected- traction. Its two prime movers were former defence minister and Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu’s turf shrunk today. K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) victory and his inherent problem with the Congress helped the NDA and the BJP. Also a stronger Congress has never been liked by any regional party of India. Period.

Yes, they are deeply disturbed by Modi’s popularity and communal politics. But they would like to find a way where the Congress remains just one of the members of a grand alliance and not the leader of it.

After tasting victory, Congress will be tempted to bargain hard. The more inflexible it becomes the more difficult the idea of a Mahagathbanadhan becomes.

10. Old Congress hands Kamal Nath and Ashok Gahlot are experienced, wily leaders who can create matching machinery to take BJP’s pramukh to panna pramukh strategy head on.

11. These elections are also a reflection of BJP’s messy and risk-fraught politics over caste and cows. The supreme court judgement of SC/ST act got BJP in knot. Its quick fix through parliament resolution ended up in dismaying upper caste.

Yogi balloon is just that. Cow politics has a mass base and many takers. But, the uncouth vigilantism, violence and lack of sophistication in support of it has hurt BJP more than anything or anyone else. These results will make Shah the target of what is going wrong with the party and its ideology. Many old hacks will knock doors of RSS top brass. Shah will have to reinvent and reconstruct his fabled electoral management tactics. He is likely to take the challenge seriously.

12. Finally, today, the distance between Modi and Rahul Gandhi has narrowed some. Lingering effect of demonetisation, GST’s implementation and BJP’s questionable political strategy to “ignore” the “Rafale attack” of Congress has contributed in it.

Now, it is Modi’s turn to go back to the drawing board and edit his story and party’s narrative.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More