A retired army captain who was 64-years old has been beaten to death by some unidentified people in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh as told by the police on Sunday, July 28, 2019. The incident took place on Saturday night in Godiyan ka Purva village which comes under the limits of the Kamrauli Police station. The retired army man, Amanullah, and his wife were in their house when a bunch of people attacked them with sticks and murdered Amanullah as said by the son of the retired army personnel. His son also said that the attackers bashed Amanullah’s head due to which he died instantly on the spot. He concluded his statement by saying that no other family member was present in the house at the time when the incident took place.

Dyaram said that the body of the retired army man has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation of the matter is going on and the people who have committed the crime will soon get into jail.

