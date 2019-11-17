Kashmir news: At a time when the security forces personnel have been accused of alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir, following the dilution of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a former Indian Army officer has called for revenge rapes in the Valley. Appearing on a live show, retired Major General SP Sinha purportedly said maut ke badlay maut, balatkar ke badle balatkar as a revenge for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

The moderator of the show objected to his remarks and asked the former Army officer he cannot say this. Several panellists also disapproved his remarks. Ironically, several people in the audience seemed to have approved his words. Meanwhile, many people have slammed the former Army officer on Twitter. They said that Sinha was asked to apologise, but he refused. They also demanded stern action against the retired officer. Some netizens claimed that officers like Sinha are protected under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

The Kashmir lockdown on Tuesday, November 12, completed 100 days. Post-paid and internet services continue to remain suspended. Most of the schools and other business establishments are shut. Though there are some signs of normalcy as the public transport has started plying, political experts warn there is deep anger among people which could burst anytime.

Most of the mainstream and separatist leaders continue to remain either under house arrest or behind the bars. These include three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehboooba Mufti. Senior Abdullah, who is the incumbent MP from Srinagar and the three-time chief minister, was slapped with the Public Safety Act. It was for the first time, the trio was detained. It is still unclear when these leaders will be set free.

 

 

