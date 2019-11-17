Kashmir news: SP Sinha, the former Indian Army officer, has purportedly called for the revenge killing and rape of Kashmiris. On a live show on Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, the former Major General screamed maut ke badlay maut, balatkar ke badle balatkar, in order to avenge the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Kashmir news: At a time when the security forces personnel have been accused of alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir, following the dilution of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a former Indian Army officer has called for revenge rapes in the Valley. Appearing on a live show, retired Major General SP Sinha purportedly said maut ke badlay maut, balatkar ke badle balatkar as a revenge for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

The moderator of the show objected to his remarks and asked the former Army officer he cannot say this. Several panellists also disapproved his remarks. Ironically, several people in the audience seemed to have approved his words. Meanwhile, many people have slammed the former Army officer on Twitter. They said that Sinha was asked to apologise, but he refused. They also demanded stern action against the retired officer. Some netizens claimed that officers like Sinha are protected under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Here is the social media reaction to Sinha’s remarks:

Discussion on atrocities on Kashmiri Pundits. 2 min 13 sec onwards – a panelist says “Maut ke badle maut… Balatkar ke badle balatkar! Allegedly a retired General. Needs confirmation!https://t.co/nuriGnA5DW via @YouTube — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) November 17, 2019

Listen this Ex Army officer Major General SP Sinha. He said "Balatkar ke badle Balatkar" (rape for rape) as a revenge for Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He is openly supporting rape of Kashmiri women, such kind of filthy officers are protected under draconian Law like AFSPA. pic.twitter.com/GHaHFota1S — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) November 17, 2019

Today, on a TV debate, a retired Army officer screamed 'Balatkar ke badle balatkar' as a revenge for Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He was asked to apologise, instead he said that he stands by it. These were the men protected under AFSPA. I shiver. — Ifra Jan (@IfraJan_) November 16, 2019

"Balatkar ke badle balatkar" – A statement supporting rape from Retd Maj General SP Sinha, a BJP member. Not surprising, coming from a follower of Savarkar, who said that rape is a political tool. He must have been in service when the Kunan-Poshpora crimes were committed. pic.twitter.com/zGEZf0ycDa — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) November 17, 2019

"Rape for Rape" "Murder for Murder" These are the words of former army officer Major General SP Sinha. Provoking public for rape and murder of kashmiri people on national TV ,is there any law to arrest this bastard?

Is it not visible to any police? pic.twitter.com/eGgahZZ0S4 — MD FAISAL ALI (@gemologistali) November 17, 2019

If action is not taken with alacrity against such officers, either serving or retired, who hold such views as those expressed by General SP Sinha- then #AFSP Act must be repealed from our body #Constitution of Laws with immediate effect. https://t.co/lUhX9V2KZa — Anupam K Mitra (@anupam__mitra) November 17, 2019

I wonder this buffoon @MajGen_SPsinha served our great Indian Army 👇 https://t.co/HVyoj7qQYV — Harjndersingh (Nehruvian ) (@Hajindersingh2) November 17, 2019

@MajGen_SPsinha – a ranked officer who has demeaned the armed forces with his outburst. I do hope he gets a retrospective dishonourable discharge — Anand (@ayakan2404) November 17, 2019

The Kashmir lockdown on Tuesday, November 12, completed 100 days. Post-paid and internet services continue to remain suspended. Most of the schools and other business establishments are shut. Though there are some signs of normalcy as the public transport has started plying, political experts warn there is deep anger among people which could burst anytime.

Most of the mainstream and separatist leaders continue to remain either under house arrest or behind the bars. These include three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehboooba Mufti. Senior Abdullah, who is the incumbent MP from Srinagar and the three-time chief minister, was slapped with the Public Safety Act. It was for the first time, the trio was detained. It is still unclear when these leaders will be set free.

