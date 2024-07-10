Retired IAS Officer's Wife Alleges Sexual Assault and Dowry Harassment

In a disturbing incident, the wife of a retired IAS officer has accused her stepson and his accomplice of sexual assault at their residence in Jammu and Kashmir, according to police reports. The woman, in her 40s, also alleges that her husband’s family subjected her to ongoing dowry harassment.

The case was officially registered on Tuesday with the Ghazipur (Indira Nagar) police in Uttar Pradesh, where the woman resides. She stated that she was forcibly detained in the house and was only released after signing a document promising not to report her husband and stepson.

Married to the retired IAS officer from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre since 2020, the woman, who is an orphan, reported that her husband’s first wife, his son, daughter, and other family members had been persistently harassing her for dowry.

“The harassment escalated significantly over the years. I was confined to a room from April 11-14, deprived of food, and my mobile phone was taken by my husband’s son. Eventually, he and his aide assaulted me. After numerous pleas, they agreed to let me go,” she recounted.

She further detailed that after her release, the stepson escorted her to Lucknow, warning her against seeking police help under threat of death. However, upon reaching the city, she found the courage to file a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Abhijit Shankar, confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that an investigation is currently underway.