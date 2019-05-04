Retired insurance executive arrested for sexually exploiting minor girls at his Meerut residence: Chand was living alone at the house following his wife's death in 2016. She was also a retired executive while their only daughter is settled out of the country. The police suspect local pimps supplied minor girls below the age of 10 to Chand for money.

Retired insurance executive arrested for sexually exploiting as many as six minor girls at his Meerut residence: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a sixty-three-year-old retired insurance executive for sexually exploiting several minor girls for past two years at his residence in Meerut, reports said. The horrific incident came to light after a CCTV mechanic stumbled on the footages while repairing the cameras.

Vimal Chand, who is a resident of Meerut’s Jagrati Vihar (House number: 162, Sector -6), had retired in 2016 as assistant administrative officer (AAO) from the Life Insurance Corporation on India’s Hapur branch.

SSP Meerut Nitin Tiwari: Have arrested an old man for allegedly physically exploiting at least 6 girls, including minors, at his residence in Jagrati Vihar colony. FIR will be registered in the case. Have also arrested another person in connection with the case. pic.twitter.com/JkRHPcsnXi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2019

Chand opposed police action tooth and nail when a team from the UP crime branch raided his house Jagriti Vihar. But he remained silent after reporters from the Amar Ujala showed him CCTV footages regarding his involvement in the heinous act.

Meanwhile, the UP Police has launched an investigation into the sexual exploitation case to gather more evidence against the accused. District Magistrate Anil Dhingra also said that an inquiry committee will probe if the case is linked to a larger flesh trade racket.

