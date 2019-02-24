A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer committed suicide earlier in this week and held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for his death in a suicide note. Gaurav Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer slitted his wrist at his home on February 19. In the suicide note, the retired officer wrote that the CM had enforced him to take such a drastic step. The deceased officer even wrote that if one can't live with honour it is better to die by possessing the honour.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee, Dutt wrote, the CM refused to close his two pending proceeding cases. He alleged that the file of one of the cases was lost deliberately by teh West Bengal. He added that the charges of corruption levelled against him in the other case were not substantiated either. He said that the DG had also requested to close the case, however, the West Bengal government ignored it.

Those who murder innocents ..give out the call to save democracy & institutions?

Mamata Banerjee should not be forgiven for what She has done in forcing an officer to commit suicide!

Will all those politicians,who held each other’s hand in Brigade ground rally,question Mamata?? https://t.co/rayAt0DDUu — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted against Mamata Banerjee that she should not be forgiven for what she has done to an innocent officer. The deceased officer even wrote that if one can’t live with honor it is better to die by possessing the honor. He also claimed that only the CM’s favorites get the bungalows and the other have to suffer.

