Gaurav Dutt, a 1986-batch IPS officer, committed suicide earlier this week and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of his death in his suicide note. On February 19, 2019, the IPS officer was found with a slit wrist at his residence. In the suicide note, the retired officer alleged that it was the West Bengal Chief Minister who enforced him to take such a heinous step.
Referring to Mamata Banerjee, Dutt wrote, the CM refused to close his two pending proceeding cases. He alleged that the file of one of the cases was lost deliberately by teh West Bengal. He added that the charges of corruption levelled against him in the other case were not substantiated either. He said that the DG had also requested to close the case, however, the West Bengal government ignored it.
Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted against Mamata Banerjee that she should not be forgiven for what she has done to an innocent officer. The deceased officer even wrote that if one can’t live with honor it is better to die by possessing the honor. He also claimed that only the CM’s favorites get the bungalows and the other have to suffer.
Leave a Reply