Retired Soldier Assaulted After Stopping Wife's Dance at Bihar Wedding

In Bihar’s Mojahidpur police station area, the wedding ceremony was Holi of altercation and aggression where a retired army man who stopped his wife to dance with other men to vulgar numbers was assaulted by his in-laws. The public has paid much attention and engaged in debates over various aspects such as family and marital issues and family PPA.

The altercation began during a wedding event where the family from Mirzapur and Sabour had gathered. Roshan Ranjan, a retired army soldier currently employed with Dial 112, noticed his wife dancing with a stranger to vulgar songs. Concerned, he intervened by stopping both the dance and the DJ.

This action upset his wife, who then complained to her father and brother. In retaliation, they assaulted Ranjan. Ranjan recounted the incident, “My wife was dancing with another man to vulgar songs. I questioned her about it, leading to an argument. When I got home, my father-in-law and brother-in-law locked me in a room and beat me badly. When my son tried to help, he was also beaten. They snatched my phone when I tried to call 112, and even let the air out of my car tyres to prevent me from going to the police station. Despite being injured, I managed to reach the Mojahidpur police station, where I was sent to the hospital via Dial 112.”

Despite his injuries, Ranjan managed to reach the Mojahidpur police station, where he was then sent to the hospital via Dial 112. City SP Mr. Raj stated that no written complaint had been filed yet, but assured that action would be taken upon receiving one.

This incident echoes a similar case in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, where a woman allegedly tortured her husband. The victim, Manan Zaidi, accused his wife, Mehar Jahan, of drugging him, tying him up, and burning his body parts with a cigarette. Following his complaint, the Seohara district police arrested Jahan on May 5.