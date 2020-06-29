Amid India-China standoff, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh has asked the BJP-led government to return the donations they have received in the PM-CARES fund from Chinese firms.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh on Monday asked the centre to return the donations received from Chinese companies in the PM-Cares fund, amid the current China standoff. The chief minister’s statement comes a day after the Congress alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to the fund for coronavirus -related emergency.

The Congress leader further said that we cannot be taking donations from the Chinese when our boys are being killed in action; he also added that he is aware of the Chinese companies that have donated to the PM-CARES fund.

The minister emphasized on returning the Chinese money even if the donation is as little as a rupee, he reiterated on giving the money back and highlighted how India does not need China’s help or assistance especially midst China and India dispute.

Also Read: High alert in Bihar over possibility of terrorist intrusion through Nepal

Parliament is a forum for debate so let there be a debate. We are quite confident that Rahul Ji will hold his position & bring home the points that are being raised in this discussion: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Home Minister Amit Shah's remark pic.twitter.com/g9QCgljTFb — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The 78-year old minister blatantly asked the BJP led government as to why are they still accepting donations from the Chinese amid the Ladakh standoff.

Capt Amrinder Singh said that he was in favor of reopening the Kartarpur Corridor which allows visa-free access to Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

He further said that he is ready to give a green signal to open the corridor with strict social distancing measures.

Also Read: Delhi to start plasma bank for Covid patients: Arvind Kejriwal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App