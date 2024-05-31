Revanna Sexual Assault Case Update : Revanna Detained And Mother Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Prajwal Revanna, sexual assault accused who left the town on April 27 for Germany, and seeked an arrest warrant on 18th amay has finally arrived in Bengaluru on Friday at 12:49 am.

He was welcomed by a large number of policemen deployed outside the airport that made sure he’s been taken safely for the further investigation.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six day police custody pic.twitter.com/gHRtQRUiG4 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024



He was taken into custody by the Central Industrial security forces, and later handed over to the SIT. According to PTI, the SIT is reported to have run a potency test against Prajwal. A potency test is done to ascertain that a rape accused is capable of committing sexual assault on victims.

Meanwhile, the special court for public representatives will hear the bail plea filed by Revanna’s mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday.

On which case is Prajwal Revanna’s mother is seeking anticipatory bail in?

In one of the cases of sexual assault done by Prajwal Revanna, The kith and kins of the victims alleged that the Revanna Family tried to hide the victim woman to prevent legal proceedings against the MP.

Upon this allegation the SIT issued investigation against Revanna’s mother and her driver Ajit over alleged kidnapping of the victim woman.

But soon a video came out in the public domain where the victim woman can be heard saying that the Revanna family did not kidnap her.

The sudden contradiction into the case and SIT is still into the probe.

As, of now the SIT has asked Bhavani to be available for investigation and questioning at her Holenarasipur on June 1.

Quick flashback of the sexual assault case

The sexual assault scandal broke out during the April 26 Lok sabha elections in southern karnataka. Prajwal Revanna the key culprit of the scandal, was accused of raping two women and sexually harassing

another, with suspicions that he filmed the acts on his mobile phone.

what are the cases against Prajwal Revanna?

First case: Registered at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28. Prajwal is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. His father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, is named as accused number 1.

Second case: Filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1, following allegations from a 44-year-old member of the Hassan zilla panchayat that Prajwal had repeatedly raped her.

Third case: Registered at Bengaluru’s cybercrime police station on May 8. A woman in her sixties alleged that Prajwal raped her and his father HD Revanna plotted her kidnapping.

