With the repeal of three controversial farm laws, thousands of farmers, who camped outside the national capital for over a year and braved several hardships, finally sighed relief. While the opposition attacked the Centre of opportunism ahead of Punjab & UP polls, one question remained in everyone’s minds- How do we bring change now?

Amid the reforms debate sparked by the withdrawal of farm laws, calls are now being made to revoke Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind along with leaders from other parties have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal CAA.

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Friday tweeted that repealing 3 Farm Laws is a welcome move. Congratulating farmers for their willpower to fight, sacrifice and defeat the state power, he added that Prime Minister Modi must also reconsider and repeal CAA without further delay.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani, on the other hand, while congratulating the farmers claimed that the anti-CAA agitation encouraged farmers to protest the farm laws and demanded the CAA be withdrawn.

In the past, The Modi government has managed to bring land and labour reforms, make Ladakh a union territory, privatise Air India, and construct Ram Mandir. However, there are still issues that need to be resolved and reforms that need to be implemented as change is the only constant.