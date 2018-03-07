Knowing that a BSF jawan's seven-day was cut after he forgot to include 'honourable or Shri' while addressing PM Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister on Wednesday cancelled the orders dictating to cut a week's salary of the jawan who forgot to address him without including 'honourable' or Shri while referring to PM Modi. The BSF in its tweet said that Honourable PM had expressed his displeasure and directed BSF India to immediately withdraw the punishment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has cancelled the orders dictating to cut a week’s salary of a jawan who forgot to address the PM without including ‘honourable’ or Shri while referring to PM Modi. According to reports, the Border Security Force said the honourable PM has expressed his displeasure and have asked the forces to immediately withdraw the punishment given to BSF jawan.” “Honourable PM had expressed his displeasure and directed BSF India to immediately withdraw the punishment. This order has been rescinded. The concerned commandant has been cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously,” the BSF said in its tweets.

An army jawan from Border Security Force (BSF) had lost his seven days’ salary after he forgot o prefix ‘Shri’ or ‘honourable’ ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s name. He was penalised by the force which felt his mistake was a ‘disrespect’ to the prime minister. As per the reports, the incident happened last month inside the headquarters of BSF’s 15th Battalion in Mahatpur, Nadia of West Bengal, during the zero parade. “On 21.2.2018, during zero parade, while giving report, you used words ‘Modi Programme’ which shows disrespect towards Hon’ble Prime Minister.” the order said. It added that the constable was asked to pay seven days’ salary as fine for showing disrespect to the prime minister.

Doring the routine exercise of zero parade, the constable used the word ‘Modi programme’ while presenting a report, following which Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat decided to take stringent action against him. He was found ‘guilty’ under BSF Act’s Section 40 (prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force) and handed the seven-day pay cut. Interestingly, the prime minister’s office in 2016 had asked all the ministries to do away with honorific titles such as ‘Mr’, ‘Shri’, ‘Mananiya’, ‘Honourable’ or ‘Shriman’ before the prime minister’s name in government advertisements. Apparently, the PMO was unhappy with lack of uniformity in the govt advertisements.

