At least 6 people died, and 1 person was severely injured in a major collision between a truck and a Hyundai Xcent car in Haryana’s Rewari. The accident happened today on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway in Rewari district of Haryana. According to media reports, the accident occurred when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle. A woman with severe injuries was admitted to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. According to a media report, the dead included two women and a child. The accident occurred when they were travelling from Jaipur to Delhi. More details are awaited.

