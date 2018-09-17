Rewari gangrape case: Just a few hours after the investigating police nabbed three accused in the Rewari gangrape case, the three arrested accused were sent to five-day police remand on Monday. As per reports, the police have nabbed Deen Dayal, Dr Sanjeev and one of the main accused Nishu.

Rewari gangrape case: Just a few hours after the investigating police nabbed three accused in the Rewari gangrape case, the three arrested accused were sent to five-day police remand on Monday. As per reports, the police have nabbed Deen Dayal, Dr Sanjeev and one of the main accused Nishu. However, special teams have been deployed to nab the other two main accused. The three accused were sent to police remand after they were produced before Civil Court Kanina, Haryana. The other two prime accused the Haryana topper gangrape case are still on the run. One of the two accused is said to be an Army officer.

Reports suggest that out of three prime accused — Pankaj, Nishu and Manish — Nishu has been arrested but Manish and Pankaj are still on the run. The two other accused Dr Sanjeev and Deen Dayal have also been sent to 5-day police remand. As per police reports, Dr Sanjeev was the one who had first attended the girl after she was raped. Meanwhile, it was Deen Dayal’s property where the girl was raped.

The 19-year-old CBSE topper who was even felicitated by the President was kidnapped while she was on her way to coaching classes. The accused then took her to a room where they drugged and gangraped her.

Addressing the media over the Rewari gangrape case, the investigating Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Nazneen Bhasin said that the whole incident was planned as the doctor was aware of the kidnapping of the girl but he did not inform the authorities.

She added that apart from the doctor, Deen Dayal — whose property was used to rape the girl —also knew that a girl was being held captive by three men.

