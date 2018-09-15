The primary accused in the Rewari gangrape is a serving army man who is posted in Rajasthan's Kota town, Haryana DGP S Sandhu said in a statement on Saturday. The person has been identified as Pankaj and an arrest warrant has been issued against him. According to the police, the two other suspects have been identified as Manish and Nishu.

The primary accused in the Rewari gangrape is a serving army man who is posted in Rajasthan’s Kota town, Haryana DGP S Sandhu said in a statement on Saturday. The person has been identified as Pankaj and an arrest warrant has been issued against him. According to the police, the two other suspects have been identified as Manish and Nishu.

The Army headquarters announced later on Saturday that it would fully cooperate in the probe and that the law will take its own course.

Meanwhile, the Rewari Police have released photos of the three accused, Manish, Nishu and Pankaj.

#Rewari gang-rape case: Rewari police has released photos of the three accused, Manish (pic 1), Nishu (pic 2) and Pankaj – an Army personnel (pic 3). #Haryana pic.twitter.com/RLbEatFGU5 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

The Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh seeking information on the three youths who had allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old student in a car and gangraped her after drugging her in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district. According to the FIR, the young woman was on her way back from a coaching centre when she was abducted late afternoon Wednesday while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina. The mother of the girl said more than three youths were involved in her daughter’s gangrape.

Haryana DGP S Sandhu briefs the media on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Expressing hope on the early arrest of the accused, Haryana DGP S Sandhu said that ADG Rewari will conduct an enquiry into the case to see if there was a negligence by the police department.

Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin briefs the media. (Photo: ANI)

Appealing to the people to give the police any information they’ve regarding the case, Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin on Saturday said that primary medical report has confirmed rape and the police have made multiple teams to nab the accused.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrives at the spot of the incident for further investigation of the Rewari gangrape case. (Photo: ANI)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More