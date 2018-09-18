Rewari gangrape case: A mahapanchayat, comprising of 25 villages, has said that no practising lawyer will be taking the case of any of the accused arrested or absconding in the rape case. As per reports, the mahapanchayat has also written a letter to the newly-elected Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and sought a strict action against all the accused who raped the 19-year-old CBSE topper.

Coming out as a fresh development in Rewari gangrape case, a mahapanchayat, comprising of 25 villages, has said that no practising lawyer will be taking the case of any of the accused arrested or absconding in the rape case. As per reports, the mahapanchayat has also written a letter to the newly-elected Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and sought a strict action against all the accused who raped the 19-year-old CBSE topper. The following update in Rewari gangrape case surfaces just a few hours after the three arrested accused — Deen Dayal, Dr Sanjeev and one prime accused Nishhu — were sent to a 5-day police remand on Monday.

As per a report by DNA, the Haryana mahapanchayat was held in Kosli town to discuss the proceedings of the Rewari gangrape case. Apart from the arrested, two main accused who are still on the run were identified as Pankaj and Manish.

Reports add that the senior members of the mahapanchayat also met the Bar Association in Chandigarh and appealed the lawyer to not to help the accused. The accused had kidnapped the girl, drugged her and then gangraped her.

Addressing the media over the developments in Rewari gangrape case, the investigating officer Nazneen Bhasin said that one of the main accused who had kidnapped the 19-year-old had called up Dr Sanjeev when the condition of the girl worsened.

Police further suspects doctor’s role in the rape of the teenager as he was present when the rape took place but did not inform the police.

The 19-year-old CBSE topper who was gangraped, was kidnapped while she was on her way to the coaching classes. the three accused had taken her to Deen Dayal’s property and took turns to rape her.

