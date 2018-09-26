The police have arrested him for being involved in the rape case and not informing the authorities about the rape. As per reports, the charges levelled against Navin are yet to be disclosed. Reports add that the investigating police have claimed that Navin was present at the rape scene when the incident took place.

The Haryana Police SIT, on Tuesday, nabbed another Indian Army jawan for his alleged involvement in the Rewari gangrape case where a CBSE topper was gangraped by three accused in Haryana. The arrested jawan has been identified as Navin aka Nikku. The police have arrested him for being involved in the rape case and not informing the authorities about the rape. As per reports, the charges levelled against Navin are yet to be disclosed. Reports add that the investigating police have claimed that Navin was present at the rape scene when the incident took place.

The following development comes to light just a few days after the police had arrested the two absconding main accused in the Rewari gangrape case — Manish and Pankaj. Reports suggest that after his name came up in the investigations, he was apprehended by a police team from army training camp in Odisha’s Gopalpur.

As per reports, the arrested accused hails from Nuagaon village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh District. Commenting on the arrest, officials said that the Indian Army had directly handed the jawan to the Haryana police.

Rewari gangrape case: Prime accused Pankaj and Manish hiding in Mahendragarh in the guise of beggars, say Haryana Police

Navin had joined the Indian Army some six months ago and was undergoing training at the Army Air Defence centre in Odisha.

Earlier, commenting on the arrest of the two main accused, Pankaj and Manish, the police said that they accused were hiding in the guise of beggars in Mahendragarh. They were said to be on the run after they, along with one more, had gangraped the 19-year-old CBSE topper.

West Bengal Bandh LIVE updates: Buses vandalised, trains stopped as 12-hour bandh by BJP kicks in

The 19-year-old rape victim was felicitated by President for her academic achievements and was gangraped on September 12 while she was returning home from her coaching centre.

Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE updates: Will Aadhaar be made compulsory?

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More