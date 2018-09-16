Under mounting pressure, the Haryana Police on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police to investigate the Rewari gangrape case. The state police had drawn flak for not being able to arrest any of the accused even after four days of the incident. Though the Haryana Police on Saturday announced Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone for sharing information about the whereabouts of the absconding accused, rape accused Manish, Nishu and Pankaj are still on the run.
According to reports, prime accused Pankaj (Army man) had come home on a 10-day-leave. Pankaj is married and his wife is six months pregnant. Manish is his cousin while Nishu is his friend.
On September 12, a 19-year-old student, once a CBSE topper, was gangraped by three men belonging to her village in Rewari.
Here are the LIVE updates from the Rewari gangrape case:
Live Blog
Haryana Police raids the house where rape incident took place
The Haryana Police on Saturday seized strips of medicine, chicken curry from a refrigerator from the house where the incident took place. They also seized a glucose bottle from a nearby field.
Indian Army initiates disciplinary action against the accused
The Indian Army has initiated disciplinary action against accused Pankaj. South Western Command chief Lt Gen. Cherish Mathson has promised full cooperation in the probe.
SIT arrests owner of tube-well where the rape incident took place
After interrogating almost a hundred people, the SIT has arrested the owner of the tube-well where the rape was committed on charges of criminal conspiracy. A former sarpanch of the village has also called in by the SIT.
Victim's family requests hospital to shift victim to AIIMS
Victim’s family has written a letter to the hospital authorities, requesting them to shift the victim to AIIMS, Delhi. In another letter, the family has requested SIT head SP Nazneen Bhasin to take the victim’s statement again. Currently, the victim is being treated at a hospital at the Rewari Civil Hospital and her condition is stable. The police recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.
NCW writes to DGP, seeks investigation reports
The NCW has written a letter to DGP BS Sandhu to furnish probe details as soon as possible.
Haryana Chief Minister summons DGP BS Sandhu
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has summoned DGP BS Sandhu to brief him on the ongoing probe into the Rewari gangrape case.