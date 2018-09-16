The state police had drawn flak for not being able to arrest any of the accused even after four days of the incident. Though the Haryana Police on Saturday announced Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone for sharing information about the whereabouts of the absconding accused, rape accused Manish, Nishu and Pankaj are still on the run.

The Haryana Police on Saturday seized strips of medicine, chicken curry from a refrigerator from the house where the incident took place.

Under mounting pressure, the Haryana Police on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police to investigate the Rewari gangrape case. The state police had drawn flak for not being able to arrest any of the accused even after four days of the incident. Though the Haryana Police on Saturday announced Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone for sharing information about the whereabouts of the absconding accused, rape accused Manish, Nishu and Pankaj are still on the run.

According to reports, prime accused Pankaj (Army man) had come home on a 10-day-leave. Pankaj is married and his wife is six months pregnant. Manish is his cousin while Nishu is his friend.

On September 12, a 19-year-old student, once a CBSE topper, was gangraped by three men belonging to her village in Rewari.

