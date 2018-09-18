Reports add that the incident took place in Haryana's Jind district. The matter was highlighted after the woman had filed a complaint with the police station under the Jind area. The woman, identified as a widow, had approached the police station in Julana and filed a complaint stating that she was raped by two men.

Even before the horrors of Rewari gangrape case could settle, another woman hailing from Haryana’s Rewari has alleged that she was gangraped by two men on Monday. As per reports, the victim was kidnapped by the two accused who later dragged her into the fields, drugged her and later raped her repeatedly for hours. Reports add that the incident took place in Haryana’s Jind district. The matter was highlighted after the woman had filed a complaint with the police station under the Jind area. The woman, identified as a widow, had approached the police station in Julana and filed a complaint stating that she was raped by two men.

Further disclosing the matter, the Julana Police station SHO told PTI that the rape complaint by the women has been forwarded to Jind’s Women Police Station and they have also registered a case.

In the complaint filed, the woman claimed that she was on her way to purchase some medicines for her ailment when two bike-borne men suddenly stopped near her and offered her and alternate treatment for her health.

Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer said that the victim belongs to Rewari district and had come to Jualna to buy some medicines. The woman said that while she was on her way to a chemist cshop, two men came and enquired about her health and offered her and alternate treatment for her illness.

After knowing that the two men belong to Poli Village in Julana, she accompanied them.

The police officer said that the two accused who raped the woman ahve been identified and efforts are underway to nab them. The following matter comes to light just a few hours after the three accused arrested in rewari gangrape were sent to 5-day police remand.

