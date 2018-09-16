The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one of the three main accused in the Rewari gangrape case, said its in-charge and SP Nuh Nazneen Bhasin on Sunday while addressing a press conference on the matter. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has met Haryana DGP and reviewed the progress of the investigation into the heinous crime.

In a major breakthrough in Rewari gang rape case, Haryana Police on Sunday arrested main accused Nishu Phogat, one of the three accused in the case. The main accused in the Rewari gangrape has been arrested, said Nuh Supritendent Nazneen Bhasin. An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe the shocking incident which took place on Wednesday in Rewari district of Haryana. One of the accused, who is an army personnel, is still on the run, according to police.

The police have also arrested two other persons – Deen Dayal and Dr Sanjeev – who were involved in the heinous crime, according to SP Nuh. Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met state DGP BS Sandhu and reviewed the investigation into the heinous crime took place four days ago in Rewari.

Speaking on the matter, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said SP Rewari Rajesh Duggal has been transferred by the Chief Minister for inaction by local police into the matter. Rahul Sharma has been appointed as the new Rewari Police chief.

Deen Dayal is the owner of the tube-well where the incident took place while other arrested person Sanjeev is a doctor who was found to be involved in the Rewari gangrape case in the police investigation, according to SP Nuh.

The 19-year-old girl was raped by three men, belonging to the same village, had been identified as Manish, Nishu and Pankaj, who allegedly serves as a defence personnel. The victim was awarded by the President Ram Nath Kovind when she topped the CBSE exam.

