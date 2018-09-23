Rewari gangrape case: Pankaj and Manish, the two prime accused in the Rewari gangrape case, were arrested by the Haryana Police from Mahendragarh on Saturday night. One of the main accused in Rewari rape case, Nishu Phogat was arrested on September 17 by Special Investigation Team which is probing the matter that had sent shockwaves across the country. Prime accused Pankaj (said to be an Army officer) and Manish were on run and special teams were deployed to nab them. DGP BS Sandhu said 30 police teams were formed to nab Pankaj and college student Manish.

The 19-year-old girl, who was facilitated by President Ram Nath Kovind for her academic achievements, was raped by three men, belonging to the same village, when she was on her way to coaching centre in Rewari district of Haryana on September 12. The accused had been identified as Manish, Nishu and Pankaj, an Army jawan.

All three accused are from a village in Rewari district.

On September 17, the police nabbed Deen Dayal, Dr Sanjeev and Nishu Phogat in the Rewari gangrape case and the arrested persons were sent to police remand after they were produced before Civil Court Kanina. Dr Sanjeev was the one who had first attended the girl after she was raped while Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell where the sexual assault took place (it was Deen Dayal’s property where the girl was raped).

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter and SP Rewari was transferred on the instructions of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

