Two other prime accused in the Rewari gangrape case – Pankaj (said to be an Army officer) and Manish – were hiding in Mahendragarh in the guise of beggars, Special Investigating Team (SIT) chief and Nuh SP Nazneen Bhasin told reporters on Sunday. Both the accused were absconding after being accused of gangraping a 19-year-old girl in Haryana’s Rewari district on September 12. The Haryana Police special investigation team (SIT) arrested Pankaj and Manish from Satnali Village in Mahendragarh on Saturday night while key accused Nishu Phogat was arrested on September 17 by the SIT which is probing the matter that had sent shockwaves across the country, Amar Ujala reported. The duo was found hiding at the residence of Manish’s sister in Mahendragarh.

Meanwhile, a court in Haryana has sent both Pankaj and Manish to four days police custody, police said on Monday.

The victim, who was facilitated by President Ram Nath Kovind for her academic achievements, was raped by three accused when she was on her way to coaching centre in Rewari district of Haryana. In her statement, the victim had narrated the entire episode. Both Pankaj and Manish had offered her a glass of water when she was on her way to attend a coaching class and when she lost consciousness the duo took her to a well where Nishu was present. They accused gave her another sedated drink and gang-raped her till she fell unconscious.

According to reports, all three accused are from a village in Haryana’s Rewari district. Army man Pankaj knew the girl from the beginning while Nishu Phogat planned the entire crime and Manish was present at the spot at the time of this accident.

On September 17, the police nabbed Deen Dayal, Dr Sanjeev and Nishu Phogat in the Rewari gangrape case and the arrested persons were sent to police remand after they were produced before Civil Court Kanina. Dr Sanjeev was the one who had first attended the girl after she was raped while Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell where the sexual assault took place (it was Deen Dayal’s property where the girl was raped).

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter and SP Rewari was transferred on the instructions of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. According to DGP BS Sandhu, 30 police teams were formed to nab Pankaj and college student Manish.

