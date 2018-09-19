One of the prime accused in the gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Haryana's Rewari can be seen boasting about his 'molestation skills' on his Facebook posts. The 19-year-old girl, who was facilitated by President Ram Nath Kovind for her academic achievements, was raped by three men when she was on her way to coaching centre in Rewari district of Haryana.

One of the main accused in Rewari rape case, Nishu Phogat has been caught boasting about his molesting skills on Facebook. The accused was arrested on September 17 by Special Investigation Team which is probing the matter that had sent shockwaves across the country. “Everyone has an impression I have a lot of girlfriends. But they don’t know I keep molesting others’ women, ” reads one of his Facebook posts. Most of his Facebook posts are filled with derogatory and obscene comments on women.

The 19-year-old girl, who was facilitated by President Ram Nath Kovind for her academic achievements, was raped by three men, belonging to the same village, when she was on her way to coaching centre in Rewari district of Haryana. The accused had been identified as Manish, Nishu and Pankaj, an Army jawan.

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter and SP Rewari was transferred on the instructions of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

ALSO READ: After Telangana honour killing attempt, inter-caste couple attacked in Hyderabad by woman’s father

“Ever since these RO (water filter) systems have been introduced, village boys are deprived of the opportunity to molest women at the village level.” reads another post which also reveals his mentality towards women. Many of the rape accused’s social media posts also depict his frustration over his failure to not join India Army.

ALSO READ: JNUSU retorts to Nirmala Sitharaman’s allegation, says she should herself first answer questions on Rafale deal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had assured that all accused in Rewari gangrape case will be arrested soon. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on rising crime against women in the BJP-ruled state Haryana.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More