RG Kar Case: Why Did Doctors Call Off Hunger Strike After Talks With Mamata Banerjee?

After weeks of a hunger strike in protest of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors called off their fast on Monday. The decision came just hours after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but the doctors made it clear that the strike ended not because of the meeting, but due to requests from the public and the parents of the deceased doctor.

Following their meeting with the chief minister, junior doctors announced that the hunger strike, which began on October 5, would be called off. However, he stressed that this decision was driven by the appeals from the public and the victim’s family rather than any assurance from the state government.

“The common people and the parents of our deceased sister have asked us to end our hunger strike, keeping in mind our declining health,” one of the doctors said.

Though the fast has ended, doctors emphasized that their protest is far from over. They announced a mass convention to be held on Saturday to discuss their demands, adding that their movement will continue in other forms. “We are withdrawing our fast-unto-death and the proposed shutdown in the health sector, but our fight for justice will go on.”

Concerns Raised Over Threat And Transparency

The junior doctors have raised a series of demands, including justice for their deceased colleague and systemic reforms in the state’s healthcare system. One key issue they highlighted is the so-called “threat culture” in hospitals. During the meeting with Banerjee, tensions escalated when the chief minister questioned why she had not been informed earlier about the alleged threats faced by the medical students. In response, one of the agitating doctors, Aniket Mahato, stated that some of those suspended had been involved in perpetuating the toxic atmosphere on campus.

The junior doctors also expressed surprise that the meeting was broadcast live, despite their initial request for a transparent, live-streamed discussion being denied. “We demanded live streaming for transparency, but it was turned down. Yet, today’s meeting was aired live without prior notice,” Halder remarked.

Government Promises To Address Demands

During the two-hour meeting, Mamata Banerjee promised to review the junior doctors’ demands and urged them to end their hunger strike for their own well-being. “We want all of you to be healthy and prosper in your careers,” she said. Banerjee also referred to her own 26-day fast during the Singur land agitation, assuring the doctors that she understood the importance of their cause.

West Bengal’s chief secretary Manoj Pant assured the junior doctors that written directives would be issued for forming task forces and grievance committees to address their concerns. A timeline to implement their demands was promised by 3 pm on October 22.

The junior doctors initiated a ‘cease-work’ protest on August 9, shortly after the alleged rape and murder of their colleague, followed by a hunger strike in October. While the fast has ended, the doctors remain committed to fighting for justice and reforms within the state’s healthcare sector. The coming days will see continued efforts, as they prepare to push their demands through more vigorous and organized action.

