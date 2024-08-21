RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Faces New Allegations,’He was a criminal and would earn lakhs from this hospital,’ Says Colleague

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who has been at the center of controversy following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor on the hospital premises, is now facing a barrage of new corruption allegations. The latest accusations, which include claims of bribery, illegal trafficking of medical waste, and the illicit sale of unclaimed bodies, have further intensified scrutiny on Ghosh. Authorities investigating Ghosh have yet to respond to these serious allegations, and News18 has not independently verified the claims.

Whistleblower’s Allegations Against Sandip Ghosh

The allegations against Ghosh were brought forward by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Hospital, who has approached the Kolkata Police with his claims. Ali alleges that Ghosh operated a corrupt network within the hospital, earning large sums of money through various illegal activities. News18 has reviewed a copy of Ali’s complaint.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Ali revealed that he had previously reported Ghosh’s activities to the vigilance department and other authorities in 2023. However, instead of taking action against Ghosh, Ali claims he was transferred from his position as a whistleblower.

“I have lodged a complaint against Ghosh. He was a criminal and would earn lakhs from this hospital. Nobody listened to me then. Now, I will also approach the court,” Ali stated, expressing his frustration over the lack of response to his earlier complaints.

Corruption Allegations and the SIT Investigation

The new allegations against Ghosh come as he faces mounting pressure from both public opinion and judicial scrutiny. The Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court have recently rebuked the former principal, and now, a fresh set of corruption charges has emerged just as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the graft accusations against him.

Ali’s complaint details a series of alleged corrupt practices by Ghosh. According to Ali, Ghosh was involved in the illegal sale of bio-medical waste, such as gloves and syringes, to contacts in Bangladesh. This practice violated regulations that mandate the proper disposal and recycling of medical waste through authorized centers. Furthermore, Ali accused Ghosh of selling unclaimed bodies and taking a 20% bribe on all hospital tenders.

“He would take money from students who had failed to pass the exams. Several students were victims of this scandal,” Ali alleged, indicating that Ghosh exploited his position to extort money from struggling students.

Ali also claimed that Ghosh wielded significant power within the hospital, which allowed him to evade any consequences despite multiple complaints. “There was a strong nexus, so I think nothing happened. I worked there for a long time, but no action was taken. I complained against him and was targeted, including being transferred,” Ali said.

So far, authorities have not commented on Ali’s allegations.

CBI Investigation and Ghosh’s Involvement

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the tragic death of the trainee doctor, Sandip Ghosh finds himself under intense scrutiny. According to sources within the CBI, Ghosh’s responses during questioning have been inconsistent, raising further suspicions about his involvement or knowledge of the events surrounding the crime.

The CBI is also investigating claims made by the victim’s family that the trainee doctor was under significant pressure while working at RG Kar Hospital. The agency is keen to determine whether Ghosh was aware of these pressures and if any formal complaints had been lodged with the college authorities.

On Monday, CBI investigators questioned Ghosh about his actions immediately following the discovery of the doctor’s body. They asked him to clarify his role after learning of the death, whom he contacted afterward, and why he made the victim’s parents wait nearly three hours before allowing them to see their daughter’s body. Additionally, Ghosh was asked about who authorized the renovation of rooms adjacent to the seminar hall where the trainee doctor’s body was found on August 9.

Ghosh’s Controversial Appointment and Legal Battles

The controversy surrounding Sandip Ghosh escalated when, just four hours after resigning from his position at RG Kar Hospital, he was appointed principal of the National Medical College. This swift transition drew sharp criticism from the Calcutta High Court, which questioned the rationale behind such a rapid reappointment.

The situation took a further turn when the Supreme Court weighed in, slamming Ghosh for allegedly attempting to misrepresent the trainee doctor’s rape and murder as a suicide. The court also criticized him for not allowing the victim’s parents to see her body, raising serious questions about his conduct in handling the aftermath of the tragedy.