RG Kar Hospital Case: Supreme Court Appeals For Doctors To Resume Duties Amidst Nationwide Strike

In response to the widespread strikes by doctors across India protesting the horrific rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Supreme Court has made an urgent appeal for medical professionals to return to their duties. The strikes, which have led to the suspension of elective outpatient services and non-emergency treatments, are impacting those who need medical care the most, the court observed.

Supreme Court bench urges Doctors to resume duties

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, urged the striking doctors to resume their work, emphasizing that the Supreme Court is actively addressing their concerns regarding safety and welfare. “Since the court is considering matters related to the safety and welfare of all doctors, we request those doctors who are currently away from work to resume their duties as soon as possible,” stated the bench.

The appeal comes amid mounting anxiety over the impact of the doctors’ strike on vulnerable sections of society, particularly those who rely on public healthcare services. The Supreme Court underscored that while the doctors’ concerns are valid, the absence of medical professionals from their posts could exacerbate the suffering of patients in need of immediate care.

The Supreme Court’s involvement in this matter was catalyzed by the brutal incident at the state-run Kolkata hospital, which has ignited a wave of protests within the medical community nationwide. On August 9, a doctor was raped and murdered within the hospital premises, sparking outrage and highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures for medical professionals.

Supreme court’s response to the Kolkata rape and murder case

In response to the incident and the subsequent protests, the Supreme Court has established a National Task Force to examine and address the safety of doctors across the country. The task force, which includes prominent medical experts and high-ranking government officials, has been instructed to file an interim report within three weeks, with a final report due within two months. The court acknowledged that current laws do not sufficiently protect the institutional safety of doctors, which necessitated the formation of this task force.

The task force has been charged with making comprehensive recommendations concerning the safety, working conditions, and overall wellbeing of medical professionals. The Chief Justice emphasized that this initiative is a critical step toward ensuring that doctors can work in an environment free from the fear of violence.

“The nation cannot wait for another rape case”- CJI Chandrachud

“The nation cannot wait for another rape and murder for things to change on the ground,” CJI Chandrachud remarked, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The bench expressed particular concern over the increasing instances of violence against doctors, often perpetrated by the attendants of patients. This trend, the court noted, is particularly dangerous for women doctors, who face additional risks due to deep-rooted patriarchal biases.

The Supreme Court’s call for doctors to resume their duties is framed within a broader commitment to addressing the systemic issues that have led to the current crisis. The bench reassured the medical community that their grievances are being taken seriously and that concrete steps are being taken to ensure their safety and wellbeing in the workplace.