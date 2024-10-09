RG Kar Medical College And Hospital: CBI Chargesheet Decodes How Sanjay Roy Plotted Crime

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a detailed chargesheet in the rape and murder case of a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a detailed chargesheet in the rape and murder case of a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet, submitted to a special court in Sealdah on Tuesday, outlines the injuries, cause of death, and crucial evidence against the accused, Sanjoy Roy, a former contractual employee with Kolkata Police.

Sanjoy Roy has been charged with the rape and murder of the woman doctor, who was on duty at the time of the attack. The CBI, in its investigation, recorded statements from approximately 200 witnesses and relied heavily on digital and physical evidence, including material collected by the Kolkata Police. CCTV footage was a key piece of evidence, capturing Roy’s movements at the crime scene on August 9, 2024.

According to the footage, Roy was seen entering the trauma center building at 3:34 a.m., and later at 4:03 a.m., he was observed in a T-shirt and jeans, holding a helmet and Bluetooth earphones. Thirty minutes later, at 4:32 a.m., Roy was seen exiting the building without the earphones, which were later recovered from the crime scene. This Bluetooth device, along with other evidence such as call records and a mobile acquisition form, helped authorities link Roy to the crime.

Additional evidence cited by the CBI includes the victim’s mobile phone, laptop, and other personal items, as well as blood samples and forensic findings. The forensic examination covered clothing, bedding, and bodily swabs, with blood and saliva evidence matching the accused and the victim. Hair strands belonging to Roy were also found at the crime scene. Notably, the victim’s blood was discovered on the accused’s clothing and footwear, further implicating him in the crime.

The chargesheet revealed that the victim died of asphyxiation caused by manual strangulation and smothering. Forensic experts confirmed that the victim suffered from forceful sexual assault, and her injuries were consistent with defensive wounds, indicating she tried to resist her attacker. The CBI’s findings align with the postmortem results, pointing to a brutal assault.

Following the submission of the chargesheet, a Kolkata court acknowledged the findings and decided to hold the trial against Sanjoy Roy in-camera, ensuring privacy for sensitive proceedings. The trial is set to begin on November 4, with charges being formally framed on that date.

Also Read: RBI to Announce Policy Rate Decision as MPC Meeting Concludes Today