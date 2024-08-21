Thursday, August 22, 2024

RG Kar Medical College And Hospital Gets New Principal Amid Rape And Murder Case

In a major development, the West Bengal government appointed Manash Kumar Banerjee as the new principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, replacing Suhrita Paul. This change follows the tragic incident where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall at the state-run hospital on August 9.

Previously, Banerjee served as the principal of Barasat Medical College Hospital and had been transferred to RG Kar Medical College before. However, former principal Sandeep Ghosh reportedly locked the office without handing over responsibilities to Banerjee, preventing him from assuming the role at that time. Ghosh’s transfer was unexpectedly reversed within two days, leaving the position unchanged.

In addition to Banerjee’s appointment, Saptarshi Chatterjee has been named the new MSVP (Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal) at RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Chatterjee previously held the same position at Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

 

