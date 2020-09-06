Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Sunday said that she is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt. Maneshinde said in a statement that Rhea Chakraborty was ready for arrest as it was a witch-hunt.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Sunday said that she is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt. Maneshinde said in a statement that Rhea Chakraborty was ready for arrest as it was a witch-hunt and if loving someone was a crime she would face the consequences of her love.

He added that being innocent, she had not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED, and NCB. Chakraborty was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning to join the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the first time in the case, two days after her brother Showik was arrested by the agency which is investigating a drugs angle into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Previously Rhea and Showik have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amit Fakkad Ghawate told reporters here “She (Rhea Chakraborty) will come to the office. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you.”

