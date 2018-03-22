If reports are to be believed, a Class 12 student who currently faces charges of raping a minor girl was recently given permission by a Delhi trial court to appear for his ongoing Board exams. A 15-year-old had alleged that the boy along with his friend sedated her and raped her. The boy's lawyer said that since the charges are yet to be proved he should be allowed to take exams as his future is at stake.

If reports are to be believed, a Class 12 student has been granted a special permission by the New Delhi High Court that allows him to appear for his ongoing board exams which are currently underway. Well, whats the catch here is that the boy currently faces rape charges levelled by a 15-year-old girl. Following the assistance from his lawyer, the accused filed a plea with the court after which a trial court in Delhi allowed him to appear for the board exams. The nod by the court came in after it realised that the accused had to skip one of his tests to appear for police investigations in the case.

The rape accusations were levelled by a 15-year-old girl. As per the FIR filed by the police in the matter, the accused has been charged under gang rape, causing hurt, intoxication and criminal intimidation. Arguing on the behalf of the accused in the court, the boy’s lawyer said that since the charges are yet to be proved and his future is at stake, the boy should be allowed to appear for exams. According to a report by Indian Today, the lawyer argued, “The accused should be granted permission to take the exams as his future is at stake.”

The lawyer told the court that they are ready to extend full support in investigations however there should not be any hindrance in boy’s future career. The lawyer said, “As a matter of right to education, he should be allowed to appear for the exams.” Allowing the boy to appear for board exams, the court also asked the investigating team to reach the examination hall at the time of exams and hand over the admit card to the student so that he can write his exams. As per India Today, after the exam ends, the boy will be brought back to the jail where he can participate in the ongoing investigation.

The matter was highlighted after, a 15-year-old girl claimed that she was raped by the accused along with his friend at the time she was unconscious. The victim, a native of Rohini, alleged that the accused sedated her through a soft drink. Later, when she regained her consciousness, she found herself lying naked on the bed.

