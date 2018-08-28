Bhima-Koregaon violence LIVE updates: The raids were said to be in respect of the investigation taking place in Bhima-Koregaon violence that took place in June this year. On Tuesday, the police arrested several human rights activists for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On the morning of August 28, Police conducted raids at 8 locations across 5 states. The raids were said to be in respect of the investigation taking place in Bhima-Koregaon violence that took place in June this year. On Tuesday, the police arrested several human rights activists for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Just a few hours after the houses of human rights activists — Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Varavara Rao — were raided and detained, Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a press statement and demanded Centre to stop this repression.

As per reports, the following human rights activists have been detained for having links with the Maoists. The Pune Police claimed that the speeches made by the human rights activists at the Elgaar Parishad resulted in the communal violence. Reports add the speeches were made during the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon near Pune on January 1.

Live Blog

