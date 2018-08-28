On the morning of August 28, Police conducted raids at 8 locations across 5 states. The raids were said to be in respect of the investigation taking place in Bhima-Koregaon violence that took place in June this year. On Tuesday, the police arrested several human rights activists for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Just a few hours after the houses of human rights activists — Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Varavara Rao — were raided and detained, Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a press statement and demanded Centre to stop this repression.
As per reports, the following human rights activists have been detained for having links with the Maoists. The Pune Police claimed that the speeches made by the human rights activists at the Elgaar Parishad resulted in the communal violence. Reports add the speeches were made during the bicentennial celebration of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon near Pune on January 1.
Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj's daughter reacts over the raids
Commenting on the arrest of her mother, Sudha Bharadwaj, her daughter Maaysha said that a team of 10 people barged into their house on Tuesday morning, checked all the mobile phones, laptops and took all the passwords. She added that they weren't carrying a search warrant but another document.
Dear Dalit community, you don't vote as one group. A lot of you also vote for BJP traditionally. But I hope after this you will recognize BJP's true face and you will vote unitedly in 2019 against BJP. I hope you can see what Brahminical Hindutva groups are doing #BhimaKoregaon— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) August 28, 2018
Delhi High Court stays Gautam Navlakha's tranfer to Pune
During the hearing, the Delhi High Court has stated the transfer of human rights activist Gautam Navlakha's transfer to Pune till August 29. The Court added that it is not possible to make out the case against Gautam from the documents that were present by the police. The matter will be now be heard on August 29.
Arundhati Roy reacts to raids, says instead of arresting those who publicly lynch people, the police are arresting lawyers, poets and writers who fight for Dalit rights. This shows which direction India is headed.
For decades, Dalits have celebrated #BhimaKoregaon without being attacked by Hindutva-vadis. This year, that changed. Now, instead of arresting instigators of violence like Bhide, the BJP has ordered cops to go after Dalit activists, their lawyers and members of the PUCL. Brazen.— Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) August 28, 2018
CPI(M) demands withdrawal of cases and immediate release of the human rights activists
In the press statement released by CPI(M), it demanded the withdrawal of cases against the detained activists and sought their immediate release.
Apart from spreading terror what else is achieved by arresting innocent people. Arrest Sambhaji Bhide for the violence at Bhima-Koregaon. His Shiv Pratishthan has been causing immense trouble in that region. And that's been well-documented.https://t.co/N193vFKH3H— Radhika Bordia (@radhikabordia) August 28, 2018
Ever since the Bhima Koregoan violence against Dalits, the Maharashtra Police along with central agencies have been targeting dalit rights activists and lawyers who have been taking up their cases. This is a brazen attack on democratic rights & civil liberties. pic.twitter.com/rqW3XzQEcx— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 28, 2018
CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury slams the arrest of human rights activists
Slamming the Centre over the arrest human rights activists in respect to the Bhima-Koregaon violence, Yechury said that the Maharashtra Police and the Central agencies have been targetting Dalits rights activists and lawyers who have been taking the cases of the Dalits. He further termed it as an attack on democratic rights and civil liberties.