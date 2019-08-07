RIP Sushma Swaraj: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died last night at the age of 67 at AIIMS after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. Sanjay Dutt, Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, among many other Bollywood celebrities took to their twitter handle to express their grief over the death of our beloved minister.

RIP Sushma Swaraj: It is a huge loss for India as the former Supreme court lawyer and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away last night at the age of 67 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The veteran Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at AIIMS, Delhi, following a heart attack. As the nation is shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of one of the most respected ministers of our nation, Bollywood celebrities, and television personas took to their twitter handles to express their grief on social media.

Born on February 14, 1952, Sushma Swaraj passed away last night. She was rushed to the emergency ward at 10:15 pm where she was declared brought dead. Many senior political leaders also arrived at the hospital as soon as they got to know about the late parliamentarian.

To pay tribute to the late minister, PM Narendra Modi, tweeted- A glorious chapter comes to an end, India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service. Among many leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and many other politicians mourned.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Mourning the loss of the country’s second External Affairs Minister after Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher, Veteran Bollywood actor went live on twitter and expressed how shocked he is on the unfortunate and sudden demise of one of the finest human being. Among many other celebrities who expressed their grief, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Kajal Aggarwal, Kirron Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and many other celebrities gave their heartfelt condolences.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji…she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2019

RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019

India has lost its extraordinary leader, minister and personality.. May God bless her soul 🙏 #SushmaSwaraj — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 6, 2019

Heart felt condolences to the family and loved ones of #SushmaSwarajji, our former external affairs minister. RIP. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 7, 2019

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj -a true leader a powerful orator a gentle soul. You have gone too soon. Deeply saddened.Value and will cherish the moments spent learning from you.🙏🏼 — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) August 6, 2019

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

Ekta Kapoor, producer and director best known for her television shows took to her twitter handle last night and wrote I got support from Susham Ji in my younger years, I still have pictures with her with my first award. Thank you and Rest in peace Sushma Ji.

In my younger years I got so much support from Shushma ji ! I still have pictures with her giving me my first award all over my office!gutted sad at d loss of a lady who taught me my first lesson… women should help women grow ! Thanku n rip shushmaji #RIPSushmaSwarajJi https://t.co/tyAHCa3vYf — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 6, 2019

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about Sushma ji. What an amazing leader, orator and minister. My condolences to her family. You will be missed dear Sushmaji. RIP. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened by Sushma ji’s demise.The Music Fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha . You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 6, 2019

A true iron lady of our generation with a heart of gold..a lady who never yielded to pressure..a lady who recieved innumerable blessings during her tenure..our nation has lost a true great leader ॐ शांति 🙏🏼 #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/A0PVqKpaXl — ηïκï†ïη dhεεr (@nikitindheer) August 6, 2019

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar too tweeted deeply saddened and shocked to hear the demise of Sushma Swaraj. A graceful and honest leader and a dear old friend.

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise.

A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

Rest in peace my beloved dearest mrs.ygp Amma 🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 6, 2019

#SushmaSwaraj ji, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 6, 2019

Shocked and completely gutted to hear of the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji.She was a great leader,an astute stateswoman,above all a kindhearted person.Loved by all.Deepest condolences to her family & loved ones.Prayers for her soul. Om Shanti 🙏 #RIPSushmaJi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 6, 2019

