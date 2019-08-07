RIP Sushma Swaraj: It is a huge loss for India as the former Supreme court lawyer and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away last night at the age of 67 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The veteran Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at AIIMS, Delhi, following a heart attack. As the nation is shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of one of the most respected ministers of our nation, Bollywood celebrities, and television personas took to their twitter handles to express their grief on social media.
Born on February 14, 1952, Sushma Swaraj passed away last night. She was rushed to the emergency ward at 10:15 pm where she was declared brought dead. Many senior political leaders also arrived at the hospital as soon as they got to know about the late parliamentarian.
To pay tribute to the late minister, PM Narendra Modi, tweeted- A glorious chapter comes to an end, India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service. Among many leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and many other politicians mourned.
See tweets:
Mourning the loss of the country’s second External Affairs Minister after Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher, Veteran Bollywood actor went live on twitter and expressed how shocked he is on the unfortunate and sudden demise of one of the finest human being. Among many other celebrities who expressed their grief, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Kajal Aggarwal, Kirron Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, and many other celebrities gave their heartfelt condolences.
Ekta Kapoor, producer and director best known for her television shows took to her twitter handle last night and wrote I got support from Susham Ji in my younger years, I still have pictures with her with my first award. Thank you and Rest in peace Sushma Ji.
Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar too tweeted deeply saddened and shocked to hear the demise of Sushma Swaraj. A graceful and honest leader and a dear old friend.