RIP Sushma Swaraj: Former external affairs minister and BJP veteran, Sushma Swaraj, passed way on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at 67, leaving everyone in a state of mourning. From political to Bollywood fraternity, political leaders and celebrities, every admirer of this feisty leader are being left in a state of grief. While it’s not easy for Sushma Swaraj’s family members to come out of an emotional turmoil after this huge loss, leader will be cremated in the late afternoon of Wednesday with the state honour. It is expected that every political leader will attend the funeral ceremony.

Swaraj took her last breath at Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where she was admitted at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

In the latest photos surfacing on the internet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen breaking down while consoling her family member. Social media also is flooded with emotional and heartfelt posts for one of the best orators of India.

Memories of Sushma Swaraj is immense and their precious photos from the past are one of the treasures with which you can refresh your memories. We bring you some of the interesting and unseen photos of BJP stalwart who left us untimely.

Sushma Swaraj’s body will be kept at the BJP office from noon to 3 pm. After this, the body will be taken to the Lodhi Road crematorium for paying the last rites.

Top ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal were among others who had visited the hospital last night.

