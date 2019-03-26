The couple though not has been very open about dating each other, however with their much-evident PDA at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards, the couple has kind of unveiled what was under wraps for a long time. Alia, in fact, went on saying I love you Ranbir when she received the best actress award for Raazi, thus confirming her dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor. Everyone remembers the adorable post shared by Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and now joining the bandwagon is Ranbir's father who has expressed his happiness over Ranbir winning the best actor award at Filmfare. Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing a health treatment in the US

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently won Filmfare awards in the best actor (popular) category, and soon enough social media was full of congratulatory posts for the rumoured couple. Besides fans, who were elated with their favourite stars victory, it was Neetu Kapoor who kind of stamped Ranbir and Alia’s dating rumours as she shared a post on Instagram congratulating the adorable couple.

The couple though not has been very open about dating each other, however with their much-evident PDA at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards, the couple has kind of unveiled what was under wraps for a long time. Alia, in fact, went on saying I love you Ranbir when she received the best actress award for Raazi, thus confirming her dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor. Everyone remembers the adorable post shared by Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and now joining the bandwagon is Ranbir’s father who has expressed his happiness over Ranbir winning the best actor award at Filmfare. Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing a health treatment in the US.

While Neetu Kapoor took to social media to congratulate Ranbir and Alia, her husband Rishi Kapoor has been away from social media soon after he was diagnosed with a medical condition. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor, like his wife Neetu, was happy for son Ranbir. He said it was commendable to see how Ranbir has achieved so much in a span of 11 years, since his debut in 2008. Ranbir picked up as many as six major awards and both his parents Ranbir and Neetu are proud of him, said sources.

Ranbir won the best actor (Popular) award for Sanju while Alia won the best actress (Popular) award for Raazi. Ranbir’s Filmfare journey started in 2007 when he won the best actor debut award for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. This was followed by him winning the critics best actor award for Ayan Mukherji’s, Wake Up Sid. He has also won Best Actor Filmfare (Popular) for Rockstar and Barfi too.

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia will be appearing on-screen for the first time in their upcoming Brahmastra, which is said to be the first film in a planned trilogy. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019, and also features Bollywood Big B, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in a negative role.

