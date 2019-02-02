The decision was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Selection Committee which also comprises leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The appointment comes a day after the Supreme Court told the Centre that it should have appointed a new CBI director by now.

New CBI chief: Indian Police Service officer Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI Director for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office. He is a 1983-batch IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh. Shukla is currently heading the Madhya Pradesh police housing corporation and has also served as the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police.

He was chosen over other top contenders of 1984-batch – Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal – for the top post of the CBI. Ahead of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in October 2018, Shukla had to go on a six-week leave after he was detected with a cardiac problem.

The decision was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Selection Committee which also comprises leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The appointment comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to immediately appoint a regular CBI director, saying that the post of the CBI chief is sensitive. The top court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the Modi government’s decision to appoint Nageswara Rao as the interim chief of the agency.

The coveted post has been lying vacant since Alok Verma was shunted out of the agency on January 10 on corruption charges. Verma had been engaged in a public feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana. Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More