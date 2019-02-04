Rishi Kumar Shukla on Monday took the charge as new CBI director. His has been appointed by the PM Narendra Modi-led selection panel. RS Shukla is a decorated officer, who has served as the Madhya Pradesh Police chief and now will head CBI.

Rishi Kumar Shukla took the charge as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. Shukla is a 1983 batch IPS officer whose name was stamped by the PM Narendra Modi-led selection panel. He has served as the Madhya Pradesh Police chief and now will head the CBI. RS Shukla’s first day in office is likely to be hectic as West Bengal Police and CBI have locked horns. The investigating agency has moved to the Supreme Court after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee backed Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar. The reports suggest that the state police stopped the CBI sleuths from questioning and arresting Rajeev Kumar over his alleged role and missing documents in the Saradha and Rose valley Chit Fund scams.

The 58-year-old officer has served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and resolved several sensitive cases. The officer is said to be close to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. RK Shukla’s appointment was opposed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress leader in his 2-page dissent note had raised the objection on Shukla’s name citing lack of experience in anti-corruption investigations. Kharge had said that all 3 aspects seniority, integrity and investigative experience should be given equal weightage.

The post of the CBI chief was vacant from last few months after the removal of Alok Verma, who had a bitter fight with his deputy Rakesh Asthana faced corruption allegations. Alok Verma was replaced by M Nageswara Rao, but a non-profit challenged his appointment as the acting CBI chief.

